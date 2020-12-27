ICC announces Men’s ODI team of the decade (2011-2020)

ICC released Men's ODI Team of the Decade on Sunday.

Three Indians have been named in the team.

On Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Men’s ODI team of the decade, with former India captain MS Dhoni picked to captain the side full of star cricketers. The voting panel took into account players’ performance from January 2011 to December 2020.

The team led by MSD includes Rohit Sharma and current Indian skipper, Virat Kohli.

In the team, explosive Australian batsman David Warner has been chosen to open alongside Rohit. At the same time, former South Africa skipper AB De Villiers is picked as a middle-order batsman along with Kohli.

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and England superstar Ben Stokes have been selected as all-rounders while South Africa Imran Tahir is the lone spinner.

The pace attack features Australian pacer Micthell Starc, New Zealand’s speedster Trent Boult, and Sri Lanka’s ace paceman Lasith Malinga.

No Pakistan and West Indies player has been able to find a place in ICC ODI team of the decade.

Here is Men’s ODI Team of the Decade:

Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga.