ICC Awards: Virat Kohli and Ellyse Perry sweep top honours

ICC have released the complete list of winners.

Steve Smith won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Decade award.

A day after releasing Team of the Decade, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now announced Player of the Decade awards on Monday.

India captain Virat Kohli has been picked as the One-Day International Player of the Decade. At the same time, Australian superstar Steve Smith has been chosen as Test Player of the Decade. Similarly, in the T20I, Rashid Khan has been honoured with the award.

Kohli has scored 10,000-plus ODI runs in the past decade, with 39 hundreds, and 48 half-centuries. The Delhi-lad averaged 61.83 and caught 112 catches as well. Kohli also won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade.

🇮🇳 VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏 🔝 Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period

💯 39 centuries, 48 fifties

🅰️ 61.83 average

✊ 112 catches A run machine 💥🙌 pic.twitter.com/0l0cDy4TYz

— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

When it comes to Smith, he has clubbed 7040 Test runs during the period at a phenomenal average of 65.79. The former Aussie skipper has also smashed 26 centuries and 28 fifties.

🇦🇺 STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏 🏏 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period

🅰️ 65.79 average ➜ Highest in top 50

💯 26 hundreds, 28 fifties Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz

— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

The Afghanistani star Rashid is the highest wicket-taker in the past decade with as many as 89 scalps to his name. He has averaged 12.62 while claiming three four-wicket hauls, and two five-fors.

🇦🇫 RASHID KHAN is the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏 ☝️ Highest wicket-taker in the #ICCAwards period ➜ 89

🅰️ 12.62 average 🤯

💥 Three four-wicket hauls, two five-fors What a story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y59Y6nCs98 — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Former India skipper MS Dhoni received the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. The Ranchi-lad was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after an unusual run-out incident in the Nottingham Test in 2011.

When it comes to women cricket, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry won both Women’s ODI and T20I cricketer of the Decade. Perry was also named as the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awardee for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade.

The phenomenal Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade 🙌 🏏 4349 international runs during the #ICCAwards period

☝️ 213 wickets

🤯 Four-time @T20WorldCup champion

🏆 @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion A clean sweep for Perry ⭐ pic.twitter.com/yc9GjGBlFS — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Earlier, on Sunday, the ICC had announced the teams of the decade in Test, ODI and T20I formats. Kohli was named as the skipper of the Test side, while the ODI and T20I sides are led by Dhoni.

Here is the complete list of winners: