ICC names Meg Lanning as captain in both Women’s ODI and T20I teams of the decade

ICC released Women's ODI and T20I teams of the decade on Sunday.

Australian players dominated both the sides.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the Women’s T20I and ODI Teams of the decade on Sunday.

India’s veteran cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were picked in the 50-over side, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav made their way in the T20I team.

The Decade’s ODI Team included three players from Australia – skipper Meg Lanning, opening batter Alyssa Healy and all-rounder, Ellyse Perry.

Except for Aussies, two players from South Africa and the West Indies featured in the side, while the remaining two spots were grabbed by England’s Sarah Taylor and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates.

Here is Women’s ODI Team of the Decade:

Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning (c), Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor, Ellyse Perry, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, and Anisha Mohammed.

#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/NxiF9dbnt9 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020



Just like the 50-over side, Australia dominated the T20I Team of the Decade, with four of their players featuring in the side, followed by two each from India, West Indies and New Zealand. England’s Anya Shrubsole filled the remaining one spot.

The trio of Healy, Lanning, Perry, made their way in the T20I side as well. Another Aussie was veteran bowler Megan Schutt.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor from the West Indies also found a place in both ODI and T20I team of the decade.

Here is Women’s T20I Team of the Decade:

Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav.