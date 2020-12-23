ICC shares the video of MS Dhoni’s sweet gesture for Virat Kohli during the 2014 T20 World Cup

ICC shared a video from the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and South Africa.

Dhoni had the chance of scoring the winning run, but he blocked the final delivery of the penultimate over.

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to share a video highlighting India veteran MS Dhoni’s “sweet gesture” for Virat Kohli during a semi-final match against South Africa at the 2014 T20 World Cup.

In that knock-out game, Dhoni defended the final delivery of the penultimate over to give Kohli, who was batting brilliantly at the other end, the opportunity to finish the game as the Men in Blue needed just one run to reach the final.

Chasing 173 to win at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 while Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma also made valuable contributions.

Here’s the video:

When MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli lay the finishing touch 📹 Revisit the sweet gesture by captain Dhoni from the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EKcWsCh9r1

— ICC (@ICC) December 23, 2020

Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in the world, bid farewell to international cricket on August 15 this year. He played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India, scoring over 17,000 runs with 16 hundreds and 108 half-centuries.

Dhoni remains the only captain to have won all the three major ICC tournaments – T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy.