Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and others congratulate newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knots in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and other cricketers congratulate newly-wed couple.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married to his girlfriend Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram on Tuesday (December 22). The 30-year-old spinner shared a photo from his wedding ceremony on Twitter, captioning the post as: “22.12.20. We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond.”

In the meantime, several current and former cricketer congratulated the couple for their journey ahead. Team India opener Rohit Sharma in congratulatory message wrote, “Congratulations bro, best wishes to both of you. Keep those googlies for opposition not her.”

“Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness,” tweeted Suresh Raina.

BCCI also congratulated the lovely couple on their wedding. “Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness,” BCCI captioned their post.

Here’s how other cricketers shared their good wishes to the newlywed couple:

