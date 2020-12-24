ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli moves to 7th, Tim Seifert breaks into top 10

ICC released the latest T20I rankings on Wednesday.

Tim Seifert achieved a career-best position among batsmen.

On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest T20I rankings where India skipper Virat Kohli has gained one slot to occupy number seven position among batsmen. Kohli had amassed 134 runs in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Australia.

When it comes to major gainers, New Zealand’s batting sensation Tim Seifert has advanced 24 places to achieve a career-best ninth spot following New Zealand’s 2-1 win over Pakistan at home. Seifert, who opened for the Black Caps in all three games, finished the series as the top-scorer with 176 runs.

England’s Dawid Malan continues to hold the top spot in batting charts while KL Rahul is highest-ranked Indian batsmen on the third position.

In T20Is, Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer with 404 runs. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has retained the second spot despite not playing the T20I series against the Kiwis.

Australian star Glenn Maxwell has gained one position to reach the sixth place with 701 rating points. Similarly, Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez with 140 runs in the series, including an unbeaten 99 in the 2nd match, gained him 14 places to reach 33rd position. At the same time, Mohammad Rizwan’s match-winning 89 in the final game, has lifted him 152 places to get 158th spot.

Tim Southee achieves the career-best position

When it comes to the bowling department, veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has jumped six places to acquire the seventh spot with 636 rating points.

Despite playing two of three T20Is against Pakistan, Southee ended the series as the highest wicket-taker with six scalps to his name, including a four-wicket haul in the second game.

Apart from Southee, speedster Scott Kuggeleijn has progressed from 134th to 92nd place after finishing with five wickets in the series.

Pakistani bowler Faheem Ashraf has moved up 22 places to reach 13th position, while left-armer Shaheen Afridi has gained 11 ranks to achieve a career-best 16th position. Harif Rauf’s five wickets in the three-match leg have helped him to occupy 67th spot.