India’s domestic season to start with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 10

SMAT Trophy to take place from January 10 to 31.

The last date for the inter-state transfer and registration of guest players extended till December 20.

India’s domestic season 2020-21 will begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to take place from January 10 to 31 in six different states.

All the participating teams will have to report to their respective hubs on January 2, 2021.

As per a report in TOI, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah has e-mailed all state units that SMA Trophy will start the domestic itinerary.

“After having gone through your responses and in accordance with the feedback received, I am pleased to inform you that BCCI is planning to start the domestic season 2020-21 with the scheduling of the T20 tournament for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“By Saturday, January 2, 2021, teams will have to assemble in their respective hub. From Sunday, January 10, 2021, the tournament will start and the final will be played on January 31, 2021.”

The board has also extended the last date for the inter-state transfer and registration of guest players till December 20, 2020.

The SMAT Trophy has been confirmed because the BCCI wants to have a mega IPL auction in February ahead of the 2021 edition which may have an addition of two more teams.

Meanwhile, former India international Suresh Raina is set to return to professional cricket after almost two years. The southpaw would be leading Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming SMAT Trophy and will play in IPL 2021 as well.