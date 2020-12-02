Kagiso Rabada ruled out of upcoming ODI series against England

Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of England ODIs.

His groin injury will take about three weeks to heal.

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, which is set to start in Cape Town from Friday (December 4).

Rabada has sustained a right adductor (groin) strain, one that also kept him out of the dead-rubber at Newlands, which England won by nine wickets to whitewash the hosts in the three-match series.

🛑 RESULT | England win by 9 wickets

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 An unbroken 167-run 2nd wicket partnership secured a 9 wicket victory for England in a high-scoring encounter. It also secures a 3-0 Series victory for the visitors.#SeeUsOnThePitch #SAvENG #KFCT20 | @KFCSA pic.twitter.com/ZA4zyzvMI4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 1, 2020



Cricket South Africa said that the 25-year-old is expected to take about three weeks to recover and has therefore been released from the squad and bio-secure environment that is in place for the England tour.

It is hoped that Rabada will be fit to lead the Proteas attack in the Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Boxing Day (December 26).

With an enlarged 24-man squad named for the England ODIs due to COVID-19 protocols, South Africa are unlikely to name a replacement for Rabada.

(With inputs from Cricket South Africa)