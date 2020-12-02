Twitter Reactions: Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler’s record stand lead England to 3-0 sweep of South Africa

Malan, Buttler scripted England's thumping nine-wicket victory over South Africa at Newlands.

The tourists clean-swept the T20I series 3-0.

Dawid Malan slammed an unbeaten 99 off just 47 balls as England chased down an imposing target to beat South Africa by nine wickets in the third T20I at Newlands and complete a clean sweep of the Proteas.

South African captain Quinton de Kock chose to bat first after winning the toss, and after a spluttering start, his side posted 191/3 on the board.

Rassie van der Dussen (74 off 32) and Faf Du Plessis (52 off 37) added an unbeaten 127-run stand for the fourth wicket.

However, a record-breaking reply from Jos Buttler (67 not out off 46) and Malan powered England to victory in just 17.4 overs.

Buttler and Malan added a record 167-run second-wicket partnership off only 90 deliveries.

England and South Africa will now play a three-match ODI series, starting at the same venue from Friday (December 4).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler's partnership: 🏏 167 runs

💥 Run-rate of 11.92

🔝 Biggest-ever second-wicket partnership in men's T20Is

Wow! 🤯 #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/zFoeim7Xde — ICC (@ICC) December 1, 2020

Whoever beats England will win the T20 World Cup next year … #JustSaying #SAvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 1, 2020

Crazy to think Dawid Malan is better than Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson in T20I. 🔥🏏 #SAvENG — James (@Surreycricfan) December 1, 2020

🥇 Just in case you’re wondering why Dawid Malan is ranked world No.1 👀 Innings: 1️⃣9️⃣

Runs: 8️⃣5️⃣5️⃣

Top score: 1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣*

Average: 5️⃣3️⃣.4️⃣3️⃣

Strike-rate: 1️⃣4️⃣9️⃣.4️⃣7️⃣

Fifties: 9️⃣

Hundreds: 1️⃣#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/jVmimrtzWu — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) December 1, 2020

If you make Jos Buttler play 2nd fiddle, you should be awesome. 99*(47), 11 4s, 5 6s. Match winner, Dawid Malan! Malan in T20Is: 855 runs

Average: 53.5

SR: 149.5

10 50+ scores in 19 games

5 MOMs World's No.1 T20I batsman. CSK ku thookitu vaanga di indha chellatha! 🔥 #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/VMcT6pu67y — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 1, 2020

When I grow up, I want to be Dawid Malan. — Jimmy Ciego (@JimmyCiego) December 1, 2020

52* (37) – Faf du Plessis

74* (32) – Rassie van der Dussen

67* (46) – Jos Buttler

99* (47) – Dawid Malan This is the first-ever Twenty20 International where four batters remained unbeaten having scored 50+ runs. #SAvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 1, 2020

Channel 7's accountants will be happy with Dawid Malan's performance. #quality — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) December 1, 2020

Dawid Malan 99* off 47 balls with 11 fours, 5 sixes against South Africa in 3rd T20I & England Won The Series 3-0 👏👏 #SAvENG — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) December 1, 2020

Dawid Malan becomes the 24th man to make an unbeaten 99 in international cricket (all formats). pic.twitter.com/HZweXEp9Mu — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) December 1, 2020