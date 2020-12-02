Twitter Reactions: Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler’s record stand lead England to 3-0 sweep of South Africa

Dawid Malan vs South Africa (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Malan, Buttler scripted England's thumping nine-wicket victory over South Africa at Newlands.

  • The tourists clean-swept the T20I series 3-0.

Dawid Malan slammed an unbeaten 99 off just 47 balls as England chased down an imposing target to beat South Africa by nine wickets in the third T20I at Newlands and complete a clean sweep of the Proteas.


South African captain Quinton de Kock chose to bat first after winning the toss, and after a spluttering start, his side posted 191/3 on the board.

Rassie van der Dussen (74 off 32) and Faf Du Plessis (52 off 37) added an unbeaten 127-run stand for the fourth wicket.


However, a record-breaking reply from Jos Buttler (67 not out off 46) and Malan powered England to victory in just 17.4 overs.

Buttler and Malan added a record 167-run second-wicket partnership off only 90 deliveries.

England and South Africa will now play a three-match ODI series, starting at the same venue from Friday (December 4).


