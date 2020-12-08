LPL 2020: Dale Steyn loses his calm when a fan asks him to get a haircut

Dale Steyn (Image Source: Twitter)

South Africa speedster Dale Steyn is currently in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. Steyn is supposed to play for the Kandy Tuskers franchise. However, at present, he is in quarantine.


While fulfilling the isolation protocols, the Proteas star decided to have a Question and Answer session with his fans. Steyn took to his official Twitter handle and asked his followers to drop queries at him.

“I’m in quarantine, waiting for my lunch, quick Q and A?” Steyn wrote on the micro-blogging website.



Steyn loses his cool

However, as soon as the chat session started, Steyn lost his cool at one fan who commented on his hairstyle. The user spoke about Steyn’s long hair and asked him to get a normal haircut.

“Dale, long locks doesn’t suit you! Can you get to normal haircut?”

But the question did not go down well with ‘The Phalaborwa Express’ as he termed the user as ‘Mr Ugly Mustache.’


“How about I worry about my appearance, and you worry about yours, Mr ugly mustache,” tweeted Steyn.

Despite Steyn’s aggressive response, the fan seemed to be happy that he received the reply of South African paceman.

“Well! I got a reply from you that itself is a big achievement! Thanks,” wrote the fan.

When it comes to Steyn, the veteran speedster was last spotted representing the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he played only three matches in the cash-rich league and picked up one wicket.

