Salaries of cricketers playing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020

Irfan Pathan, Andre Russell and Shahid Afridi among others are participating in the ongoing T20 tournament in Sri Lanka.

The salary slab of players is ranging from USD 60,000 to 3,000.

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) began last week with a clash between Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS) in Hambantota.

Big names such as Andre Russell, Irfan Pathan, Dale Steyn, Shahid Afridi, Munaf Patel, Sohail Tanvir, Angelo Mathews, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Ingram, Lendl Simmons and Shoaib Malik among others are participating in the LPL T20.

In fact, a total of 30 overseas players will be seen in action during the entire tournament with each of the five franchises – Jaffna Stallions, Kandy Tuskers, Galle Gladiators, Colombo Kings and Dambulla Hawks – being allowed to pick only four in a given match.

Here are the earnings of players in the ongoing Lankan Premier League

USD 60,000: Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera

USD 50,000: Lendl Simmons, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Irfan Pathan, Andre Russel, Wanidu Hasaranga de Silva, Dale Steyn

USD 40,000: Sudeep Tyagi, Hazratullah Zazai, Manprith Singh, Sohaib Malik, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, IsuruUdana, Avishka Fernando

USD 25,000: Samith Patel, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Uzman Shinwari, Lahiru Kumara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwan Pradeep, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Seekkuge Prasanna, Amila Aponso, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Milinda Siriwardana, Asela Gunarathne, Ashan Priyanjan, Binura Fernando

USD 15,000: Brendon Taylor, Safraz Ahamed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Raveendrapal Singh, Paul Sterling, Azam Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Qais Ahmad, Kyle Abbot, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Duanne Oliver, Upul Tharanga, Shehan Jayasooriya, Dilruwan Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chathuranga de Silva, Angelo Perera, Asitha Fernando, Priyamal Perera, Thikshila de Silva, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Thushara, Kavishka Anjula, Tharindu Kaushal, Mahesh Theekshana, Pulina Tharanga, Mohammed Shiraz, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Udara, Charith Asalanka

USD 3,000: Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Himesh Ramanayaka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Nishan Madushka, Kalana Perera, Kanakaratnam Kapilraj, Kavindu Naveeshan, Sahan Arachchi, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Tharindu Rathnayake, Thevendiram Dhinoshan, Sajindu Colombage, Duvindu Thilakaratne, Ishan Jayarathne, Navod Paranavithana, Yivakanth Viyaskanth.