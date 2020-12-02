LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi opens up on his heated altercation with Naveen-ul-Haq

Shahid Afridi reacted to his argument with Naveen-ul-Haq.

The heated exchange took place during a match in the ongoing LPL 2020.

Post the argy-bargy between former Pakistan international Shahid Afridi and Afghanistan cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq after the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 match on Monday, Afridi has dropped his reaction over the heated exchange held between the two players.

After plying his trade with Multan Sultans in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, Afridi was made the captain of the Galle Gladiators team for the inaugural edition of LPL.

However, in the sixth match of the Lankan league, between Kandy Tuskers and Gladiators, the veteran all-rounder got involved in a verbal spat with Naveen.

It all happened after Naveen argued with Mohammad Amir, and then Afridi scolded the young Afghanistani cricketer when players from both sides were greeting each other.

A day after the controversy, Afridi took to his official Twitter handle and revealed that he only advised Naveen not to indulge in any abusive talk with either teammates or opponents.

“My advice to the young player was simple, play the game and don’t indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team, and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game,” tweeted Afridi.

Gladiators are yet to open their account in LPL 2020

As per several media reports, after the argument between Naveen and Amir, Afridi had told Naveen that: “Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born”.

Speaking about the match, Tuskers defeated Gladiators by 25 runs and bagged their first two points of the ongoing season.

Gladiators, on the other hand, have so far played three games in LPL 2020 and lost all three of them. They are occupying the bottom spot in the points table which is headed by Jaffna Stallions, who have won their all three matches.