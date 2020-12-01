LPL 2020 – WATCH: Naveen-ul-Haq gets involved in heated altercation with Mohammad Amir and Shahid Afridi

Young Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had a heated interaction with Mohammad Amir and Shahid Afridi.

The incident took place during the LPL 2020 match between Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators.

Shahid Afridi on Monday scowled at Naveen-ul-Haq, for verbally abusing Mohammad Amir during a match between Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators at the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 on Monday.

Gladiators’ Naveen was seen verbally intimidating and sledging Tuskers’ pacer Amir while the latter was batting. Things got out of control as Brendan Taylor, Munaf Patel and other players had to intervene to calm the two of them.

After the match, when players from both sides were greeting each other, Afridi was seen smiling until Naveen came up and the Gladiators’ skipper asked him what did he say to Amir.

Here’s the video:

Shahid Afridi at the age of 20: Most runs in ODI cricket for any batsman for that age, fastest hundred in ODI cricket and World Cup finalist 👏 Naveen Ul Haq, at the age of 21, just had a heated exchange with him 👀 #LPL2020 #WinTogether #HoldTheFort pic.twitter.com/8wLM81e5dk

— Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 30, 2020

“Kya Hua [What Happened],” Afridi asked to the 21-year-old Afghanistan pacer.

A Pakistani journalist claimed Afridi told Naveen: “Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born”.

Things getting heated at the end of the Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League match between Shahid Afridi and Afghanistan's 21 year-old Naveen-ul-Haq. "Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born" #LPL2020 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/eDfg1ecSi2

— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 30, 2020

Talking about the match, Taylor’s half-century guided Tuskers to a mammoth total of 196 runs in their stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Danushka Gunathilaka smashed a 53-ball 82, but it was not enough to take Gladiators home.