Lanka Premier League: LPL 2020 schedule released; Colombo to take on Kandy in the tournament opener

Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of the LPL 2020 at MRICS in Hambantota.

Recently, former India seamer Irfan Pathan signed up for the tournament.

The inaugural season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from November 26 to December 16 and will only be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS) in Hambantota.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) revised the dates after several rounds of meeting with the health ministry officials. The tournament will follow stringent guidelines to keep a check on COVID-19 infections.

“Holding of the tournament in Hambantota and in one venue, enhances our plan of setting up and maintaining an effective bio-secure bubble, and with the approval coming from the government, we are now confident of going ahead with the tournament,” said Ravin Wickramaratne, Vice President, SLC and the Tournament Director of the LPL.

Last week, former India international Irfan Pathan signed up for the tournament. He will be playing for Kandy Tuskers.

The new schedule of the tournament was released on Sunday.

Scheduled of LPL 2020: