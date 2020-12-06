Mitchell Starc pulls out of remaining T20I series against India on compassionate grounds

Mitchell Starc withdraws from ongoing T20I series against India on personal grounds.

"There is nothing in the world more important than family": Justin Langer

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has withdrawn his name from the remaining T20I series against India and has left the bio-bubble on compassionate grounds due to a family illness.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday morning confirmed that Starc would miss the two T20Is scheduled to be played in Sydney – the first on Sunday evening and the second on Tuesday (December 8).

“There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case Mitch is no exception,” coach Justin Langer said.

“We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family.”

Starc, earlier, missed the third and last ODI in Canberra on Wednesday due to rib injury but returned to play in the T20I series opener on Friday.

CA have already released fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green from the T20I squad to play in the warmup game against India A, while Marcus Stoinis is injured and Pat Cummins has been rested.

Mitch Swepson has since been added to the T20I squad, along with Nathan Lyon.

(With inputs from Cricket Australia)