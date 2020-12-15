Mushfiqur Rahim fined after an angry confrontation with his teammate Nasum Ahmed in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees.

The Dhaka captain sought forgiveness from the almighty for his gesture towards Nasum Ahmed.

Beximco Dhaka captain Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 per cent of the match fee after an angry confrontation with his younger teammate Nasum Ahmed in a Bangabandhu T20 Cup encounter against Fortune Barishal on Monday.

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper lost his cool at Nasum after the two nearly collided during an attempt for a catch. Mushfiqur first completed the catch and then turned to throw the ball at Nasum, or hit him. He was criticized heavily on social media for his behaviour towards the youngster.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday issued a statement saying Rahim has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breaching the code of conduct. One demerit point has also been to Rahim’s disciplinary record as he was found guilty of “showing insulting gesture towards a teammate.”

If Rahim reaches four or more demerit points in the ongoing tournament, the points will be converted into his match suspension and he will be banned.

Mushfiqur Rahim apologises for his act

On Tuesday morning, Rahim had issued a public apology on Facebook, stating that he seeks forgiveness from the almighty for his unacceptable gesture towards Nasum.

“Assalamualaikum to all, First of all officially I would like to apologize to all my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday during the match,” Rahim wrote in his apology post.

“I have already apologized after the game to my fellow teammate Nasum. Secondly, I seek forgiveness from the Almighty. I always remember I am a human being above all and the gesture that I have shown was not acceptable at all. Inshaa Allah in near future, I promise it won’t be repeated on the ground or outside the ground. Jazak Allah khair,” he added.