Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy marries his long-term girlfriend Neha Khedekar

Varun Chakravarthy married his long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar on Friday.

Varun and Neha tied the knot in a private ceremony at Chennai.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who missed the flight to Australia for the T20I series after picking up an injury, married his long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar in Chennai on Saturday.

The newly-wed pair were originally scheduled to get married earlier this year. But, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their ceremony. In fact, they were staying in different cities when the nation-wide lockdown was announced. While Varun was stuck in Chennai, Neha spent the lockdown in Mumbai.

The duo even played cricket at their wedding. In a video going viral on social media, Varun can be seen bowling a couple of under-arm deliveries to Neha.

Chakravarthy had a tremendous IPL 2020

Chakravarthy bowled brilliantly at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. He was roped in by KKR for Rs 4 crore at the players’ auction last year. The mystery spinner played 13 games for the Knight Riders in IPL 2020 and picked up 17 wickets.

He was the only bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league. The right-armer finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker for his side and 10th overall.

No wonder, Chakravarthy was rewarded for his IPL performance with a maiden India call-up last month. But an unfortunate injury to his right shoulder ruled him out of the tour.

The 29-year-old was then sent to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for rehabilitation. While he was training at NCA, Chakravarthy had shared a picture with Rahul Dravid and revealed that it was his honour to get mentored by former India legend.

“With the “GREAT WALL OF INDIA”. It’s an honour to be mentored by Rahul sir. The caption on the wall says it all…” Chakravarthy captioned his Twitter post.