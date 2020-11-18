Varun Chakravarthy shares his fanboy moment after meeting Thalapathy Vijay

Varun Chakravarthy recently met his idol Vijay.

The KKR bowler shared the priceless photo on social media.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy had a tremendous season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The right-armer bowled superbly throughout the tournament and puzzled some of the most high-quality batsmen belonging to different franchises.

The leg-spinner played 13 matches for the Knight Riders in which he grabbed 17 wickets, which includes the only five-wicket haul of the 2020 edition. Varun picked up a five-for against Delhi Capitals (DC) during the league stage.

Due to his outstanding performance with the white leather, Varun was selected in India’s T20I squad for Australia tour. However, the Tamil Nadu bowler had to pull out of the tour after suffering a shoulder injury.

Varun meets his idol Vijay

Meanwhile, Varun enjoyed a fanboy moment with his favourite film actor Thalapathy Vijay recently. On Wednesday, the cricketer took to social media to share the happy news with his fans. He met his idol Vijay at the latter’s office in Chennai. In the pic, Varun can be seen fist-bumping the legendary Tamil actor.

In several interviews, Varun had expressed his interest to meet Vijay. As per local media reports, Vijay’s manager received a request from Varun’s side and the actor obliged to meet his fan.

Varun shared the picture with Vijay on his Twitter handle with a caption of lyrics from Vaathi Raid song – Vijay’s upcoming film Master.

Varun wrote, “Ulla vandha powera-di, Anna yaaru? THALAPATHY.. #vaathicoming #vaathiraid #master #ThalapathyVijay (sic).”

Former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik also posted the same photo with a caption: “Dreams do come true.”

Dreams do come true 💝 pic.twitter.com/RRGBQ3bZJI — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 17, 2020

The teaser of Vijay’s film ‘Master’ was released on November 14, and since then, the video has been trending on the internet. In fact, it has become the most-liked teaser on YouTube in India as it has gathered enthusiastic responses from Vijay’s fans across the globe.

‘Master’ was originally planned to hit the cinemas in April. However, due to pandemic, the film got postponed.