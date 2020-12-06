New Zealand register a record win over West Indies in the first Test

New Zealand defeated West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series.

The Blackcaps won the game by an innings and 134 runs.

New Zealand completed record innings and 134-run win over West Indies in the first Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The victory margin was the largest by Blackcaps over Caribbeans, surpassing the previous best of innings and 105-run triumph at Wellington’s Basin Reserve in 1999.

🏏 519 runs

☝️ 18 wickets

4️⃣ days A perfect team performance from New Zealand ⭐#NZvWI | @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/rRay05oGNB

— ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2020

The home team was near towards registering a victory inside three days and were close to the rare feat of dismissing West Indies twice in one day, but an inspiring partnership between Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph did not let that happen.

The duo came together when the touring side were struggling at 89-6 and then shared a 155-run stand for the seventh wicket.

On Day 4, Blackwood reached his second Test century but got dismissed for 104 soon after Joseph’s dismissal for 86. Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner finished off the proceedings at 247 when he cleaned up Shannon Gabriel for a duck in the 59th over.

BOWLED EM!

Neil Wagner castles Shannon Gabriel to cap off a fine victory for New Zealand, winning by an innings and 134 runs. Catch the highlights and replay on demand ⭕️🏏 #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/KRhy9Pq31F — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) December 5, 2020



Williamson lauded the collective effort showed by New Zealand

Earlier, the hosts bowled out the visitors for 138 after posting 519 for 7 (declared) thanks to the brilliant 251 by Kane Williamson for which the New Zealand skipper received the ‘Player of the Match’ award as well.

After the match, Williamson admitted that it was a challenging knock for him, but he was happy in the end that he could contribute to his side.

“It was nice to spend some time out in the middle and build partnerships. It was going past the bat, fortunate for me. It was nice to get first innings total like that, and it’s nice to contribute in that way. It was really challenging technically and mentally. Nice to spend some time and get through that tough period, that’s Test cricket. Tom Latham was outstanding at the top,” said Williamson as quoted by India Today.

The 30-year-old heaped praises on West Indies for showing a fight in the second innings, especially by Caribbean batsman Blackwood.

“Throughout the batting order, we had valuable contributions. Every guy that came got starts but faced 50-60 balls. It was a really nice contribution. We knew that it would be a tough challenge against WI, we were really fortunate to get off to a really good start and sort of hold onto that position. West Indies bat deep and they showed it with their lower-middle order, they applied themselves really well and a fantastic hundred by Jermaine,” added the Northern Districts cricketer.

Williamson hailed the bowling attack of his side and gave credit to them for completely dominating in the contest.

“Great that the guys stuck. When the ball is moving around, you sometimes get ahead of yourself. Full credit to the bowling attack, it started to flatten out, really good all-round effort. It’s important to take the learnings and looking forward to the next Test,” Williamson added further.