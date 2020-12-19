New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Head to Head record and Playing XI

Pakistan would look to make a come back in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Kane Williamson has returned and joined the Black Caps squad for the second T20I.

After winning the first game of the three-match series in Auckland, New Zealand will be confident coming into the second T20I against Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Debutant Jacob Duffy shined for the Blackcaps with a four-wicket haul, while wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert smashed an impressive half-century. The duo helped their side to register a 5-wicket victory.

Pakistan would look to bounce back to keep the series alive, whereas, hosts shall focus on clinching the T20I leg.

Pitch and weather report

The wicket at Seddon Park offers support to the batsmen. However, showers are expected throughout the day, so the game could likely get affected by breaks and delays.

Head to head record:

Matches played: 22 | New Zealand: 9 | Pakistan: 13 | Draw: 0 | Tied: 0

Playing combination:

New Zealand

Kane Williamson has joined the squad after his paternity leave, and he will be a part of the side for the second T20I. Along with the Kiwi skipper, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Daryl Mitchell, who missed out the three-match series opener have joined the team.

NZ XI: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan

Although Pakistan have lost the first match but they are unlikely to make any major changes for the second match. Shadab Khan shall lead the ‘Men in Green’.

PAK XI: Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz.