NZ vs PAK: WATCH – Daryl Mitchell takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Haider Ali

Daryl Mitchell took a spectacular catch to remove Haider Ali.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the third T20I.

The third and final T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan came to a thrilling finish in Napier, with Men in Green registering a win by four wickets and thus avoiding a series clean-sweep.

Chasing 174 to win, Pakistan got off to a solid start, with opening batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali adding 38 runs inside five overs. The partnership, however, didn’t last long as substitute fielder Daryl Mitchell grabbed a one-handed stunner to send back Haider in the last over of the powerplay.

Here’s the video:

Beautiful 🥰 You've made our morning Daryl Mitchell… Wait for the slow-mo 😍 pic.twitter.com/on6hW6J457

— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 22, 2020

Mitchell, who walked into the field as a replacement for injured Martin Guptill, went on to complete two more catches in the game as he was involved in the dismissals of first three Pakistan batsmen.

Earlier, after losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the Black Caps had finished their innings at 173/7 with Devon Conway top-scoring for his side – 63 runs off 45 balls.