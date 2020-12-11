NZ vs WI – WATCH: Shannon Gabriel uses a cuss word after Darren Bravo drops a sitter in slips

Shannon Gabriel lost his cool at Darren Bravo during the second Test against New Zealand.

Gabriel finished with impressive figures of 18-5-57-3 on Day 1.

West Indies speedster Shannon Gabriel performed outstandingly well on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve on Friday. The pacer picked up three wickets in his 18 overs and conceded jusr 57 runs.

The right-armer gave blows to the Kiwis by removing Tom Blundell, Will Young and Ross Taylor. Gabriel also reached to a milestone in the longest format when he sent Young back to the pavilion. It was his 150th wicket in Test cricket.

Well, Gabriel’s tally of wickets on Day 1 could have been four, but Darren Bravo dropped the catch of Henry Nicholls in the slips. It all happened in the 41st over of the innings when Gabriel bowled a short of good length delivery to Nicholls, who edged it towards the first slip where Bravo was stationed.

It was a simple regulation catch which came at a decent height, but Bravo wasted the opportunity. This made Gabriel unhappy as he went on to use a cuss word for the fielder.

In a viral going video, Gabriel can be heard saying ‘f*** you’ to Bravo after the latter dropped a sitter.

Here is the video:

(Content warning: colourful language 18+) It's fair to say that Shannon Gabriel was not happy with this dropped catch from Darren Bravo in Wellington today! It was too good not to share 😂🤬 #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/u56YoCF6mB — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) December 11, 2020



Nicholls pushes New Zealand to 294/6

Nicholls was just on 47 when Bravo dropped his catch off Gabriel’s bowling. It costed Caribbeans heavily as the left-handed batsman went on to make his sixth century in Test cricket.

It was Nicholls’ effort with the bat that helped the home team to reach 294/6. At stumps, Nicholls was batting on 117 with Kyle Jamieson (1 not out) at the other end.

Apart from the Christchurch-lad, Young and Mitchell also shined with the willow. While Young scored 43 off 87 balls with the help of four boundaries, Mitchell chipped in with 42 from 68 deliveries, laced up with five fours.

Young formed a crucial stand of 70-runs with Nicholls for the fourth wicket. Similarly, Mitchell stitched an 83-run partnership with the centurion for the sixth wicket.