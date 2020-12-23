Rajeev Shukla reveals whether Rahul Dravid will fly to Australia to help Team India

Rajeev Shukla reveals if BCCI plans to send Rahul Dravid to Australia to help Indian batsmen.

The second Test between Australia and India will start from December 26 in Melbourne.

Ever since Team India faced the embarrassing defeat in the Adelaide Test, fans have been demanding BCCI to send former India cricketer Rahul Dravid to Australia in order to assist the struggling Indian batters in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Not only fans, even the legendary Indian batsman and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar had also urged the national cricket board to send Dravid to Australia for helping the Indian team as Dravid knows how to play the moving ball Down Under.

Throwing light on the same topic, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has confirmed that the apex Indian board is not planning to send anyone to Australia.

Shukla reckoned that the collapse of Indian batting in the second innings of the first Test should be taken as part of the game. He showed confidence in the Indian team to come up with an improved performance in the second Test in Melbourne, starting from December 26.

“Nobody will be flown to Australia, our performance in the first innings against the hosts was good, we even took the lead but in the second innings we collapsed, it happens sometimes, after that all the corrective measures have been taken and I think our players are capable of improving the performance and they will definitely look at the wicket conditions in Melbourne and accordingly a composition of the squad will be worked up,” said Shukla as quoted by Times Now.

Sourav Ganguly is concerned about India’s abysmal performance: Shukla

Shukla also revealed that the board members are not happy with India’s performance, and they are in touch with the team management.

Shukla said that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have taken note of India’s poor show in Adelaide and are doing what it needs to be done.

“We are not happy. It was not a good score, and we are really concerned. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are concerned about it, and both are working on some plans through which the performance can be improved. They will obviously be in touch with team management. I am quite optimistic and hopeful that in the next Test match, we will definitely do better,” added Shukla.