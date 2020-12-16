Rashid, Morgan, Yuvraj, Gayle, Pietersen & Russell to feature in Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC)

The newest cricket format is ready to greet fans from December 24.

The inaugural season of the exciting UKC will see six global superstars.

Some former as well as currently active popular cricketers are all set to take part in the brand new one-on-one match format, ‘Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC)’.

Household names like Rashid Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen will be seen exhibiting their magic in UKC that gets underway from December 24.

The maiden season of UKC will witness six global superstars who will compete against each other as UKC contenders. They will be seen every day at 9:30 PM IST on the Star Sports Network from December 24 to January 1.

Former India international Yuvraj spoke about the upcoming event and rated UKC as an evolution in cricket. The Chandigarh-lad even termed UKC as the future of the fascinating game. Yuvi said that he is hopeful of repeating his unforgettable 6-sixes performance which came in 2007 T20 World Cup, in the ultimate league.

“Cricket has been at the heart of every Indian fan and, but it needs to constantly evolve, constantly excite. UKC is that evolution. This brand-new format is wonderful. It’s what cricket is about—player versus player. No distractions. One on one. It’s exciting, and it’s the future of cricket that I know will strike a chord with viewers and fans. I am up for this challenge to be the best in the world and hope to emulate my 2007 T20 World Cup feat of six consecutive sixes in the UKC as well. Hoping for a great show in Dubai and to beat all the others,” said Yuvraj in an official release released as quoted by India Today.

Unique event has some interesting rules

The unique star-studded event shortens the game into 4 innings of 15 balls each. The 16-match tournament will see the introduction of new cricket rules. Each match will consist of 2 UKC battling out against each other in every game.

A UKC contender with more runs at the end of each match will be the winner, and 2 points shall be awarded for the champion.

The top 4 UKC candidates from the league stage will enter in the semi-finals, which are knock-out fixtures.

The scoring in UKC is divided into 6 scoring zones:

Zone A – 1 run,

Zone B- 1 run,

Zone C – 2 runs,

Zone D – 3 runs,

Zone E – with a bounce 4 runs,

Zone E- direct 6 runs.

Note: A UKC Contender while batting can gain runs only after they complete a physical run.