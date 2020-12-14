Ricky Ponting selects Australia XI for the upcoming first Test against India

David Warner, Will Pucovski and Moises Henriques have been ruled out of the first Test against India.

The first Test is set to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

Hosts Australia, who were deemed favourites to win the Test series against India a month ago, now seems to be falling apart with some of their key players getting injuries.

Injuries to David Warner and Will Pucovski have left the Aussies to look at back-up openers to fight with the quality pace bowling attack of India.

Head coach Justin Langer has vowed to find a solution to their opening woes but dreadful performances from Marcus Harris and Joe Burns during the second warm-up game against India A have given them a psychological blow.

Meanwhile, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has selected his Australia XI for the upcoming pink-ball Test, scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

Ponting has paired Matthew Wade with Burns for the opening slot while putting Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head at no. 3, 4 and 5 respectively.

Ponting also hoped that Cameron Green would recover in time from the head injury and find a place in the playing XI for the Tim Paine-led side.

The Australian batting legend picked Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as the three seamers while Nathan Lyon as the only spinner in his team.

Ricky Ponting’s Australia XI for the first Test against India:

Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.