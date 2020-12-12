After David Warner, now Will Pucovski ruled out of first Test against India; replacement revealed

Will Pucovski ruled out of first Test against India in Adelaide.

Harry Conway ruled out of remaining practice game against India A.

Aspiring young Australian opener Will Pucovski will have to wait for his Test debut as he is officially ruled out of the first Test in Adelaide after sustaining an injury during India vs Australia A warm-up game at Drummoyne Oval.

The hosts have now included Marcus Harris to their Test squad. The Victorian batsman will replace senior-pro David Warner, who was ruled out of the Adelaide Test after injuring his adductor muscle in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) last month.

In the absence of both Warner and Pucovski, Harris looks set to play his 10th Test for Australia. The left-handed batsman averages 25.06 with two half-centuries in the longest format.

“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ calibre into the Test squad. Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches at Drummoyne and under lights at the SCG,” said National Selector Trevor Hohns as quoted by cricket.com.au.

“At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Vodafone Test. We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test,” added Hohns.

Harry Conway ruled out from practice game after a delayed concussion

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green suffered a mild concussion after he was hit in the head in his follow-through by a powerfully-struck straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah. Now, after Green, Harry Conway has also been ruled out of the ongoing second practice match against India A due to concussion.

Conway showed signs of injury later in the day as he did not report concussion symptoms when assessed by medical staff on-field at the time of impact. Now, Mark Steketee has been named as Conway’s concussion replacement for the final two days of the game.