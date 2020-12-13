Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh come up with special messages for each other on their 5th marriage anniversary

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma (Pic Source: Instagram)

  • Rohit and his wife Ritika completed 5 years of marriage on December 13, 2020.

  • The couple also took to Instagram to mark their fifth wedding anniversary.

Team India opener Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in Mumbai on Sunday.


Rohit, who will board the flight to Sydney for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on December 14, shared a lovely picture with his wife on Instagram, perhaps celebrating the five years of their marriage, and wrote: “5 yrs of affection and we plan to stay not out till the end @ritssajdeh.”

Rohit Sharma | Instagram

Ritika also took to her Instagram handle to upload a picture on their special day. “Happy 5 my love @rohitsharma45 I call dibs on you for all our future lifetimes,” she captioned her post.


Ritika Sajdeh | Instagram

Mumbai Indians (MI), Rohit’s IPL franchise, were among many others who responded to the cricketers’ post and extended their best wishes to the adorable couple.

“13th Dec 2015, the start of Hitman’s best partnership. Lots of love to Rohit & Ritika on their wedding anniversary” tweeted MI.


The franchise even posted a video of the couple and their daughter Samaira from the time they were together at IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“To more such sweet moments #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45,” the Mumbai-based franchise captioned the video.


