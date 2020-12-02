SA vs ENG: Dawid Malan reacts hilariously to his miscalculation of 100 in third T20I

Dawid Malan opened up after missing out from scoring a T20I ton against South Africa.

Malan scored a match-winning 99 not out off 47 balls on Tuesday.

England’s middle-order batsman Dawid Malan showcased his superior class once again as he smashed an unbeaten 99 from 47 balls against South Africa in the third T20I at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Malan built an unbroken 167 run stand with Jos Buttler (67) from just 85 deliveries during England’s successful chase of a 192-run target. The No.1 ranked T20I batsman, however, missed out from reaching the triple-figure.

After the match, Malan joked about his miscalculation of failing to score a hundred. The left-handed batsman said he needs to go back to Maths class.

“I knew I had to hit two sixes (to convert his 88) to win the game and get a hundred, I got a six and a four, so I guess I didn’t calculate that too well. I need to go back to maths class,” said Malan as quoted by SkySports.

Happy that I got some momentum: Malan

Malan amassed 173 runs in the three-match T20I series. For his outstanding effort with the willow, the 33-year-old received the ‘Player of the Series’ award. In the post-match interview, Malan admitted that he was not hitting the balls well in this series, but was happy that things changed in the dead rubber.

“Very happy that the last two innings I wasn’t hitting as well as I’d like, but this time I really got some momentum. The wicket played really well, and that was to my advantage. Jos didn’t start as quickly as he would have liked, but I had the momentum and took the pressure off of him, and that ebbed and flowed over the course of the partnership. I play the same way every time, sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t. I have the power, and it’s just about applying myself,” added Malan.