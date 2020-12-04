SA vs ENG: The first ODI gets called-off after a South Africa player tests positive for COVID-19

First ODI between South Africa and England has been postponed.

The ODI series will now begin on Sunday (December 6).

The first One-Day International (ODI) between South Africa and England has been postponed after a member of the home team’s squad was tested positive for Covid-19.

The three-match series will now start at Paarl on Sunday (December 6). The second fixture will be staged on Monday (December 7) before the final game on Wednesday (December 9), both of which are scheduled to take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

On Friday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed the news via their official Twitter handle.

“CONFIRMED: Cricket South Africa and @ECB_cricket confirm the postponement of the first ODI of the three-match series to Sunday, December 06 2020,” CSA wrote in a tweet.

“This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday,” it added.

“In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials, and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday,” added CSA in a series of tweets.

Correct decision was made: England on the postponement

The Managing Director of England men’s cricket, Ashley Giles, issued a brief statement after the first ODI between South Africa and England got postponed. He thanked CSA for acting wisely after one player got COVID-19 positive.

“On behalf of the England touring party and the ECB, I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for their collaborative approach to postponing today’s one-day international,” said Giles as quoted by Guardian.

Giles opined that the decision to delay the first ODI was right as the safety of players is the top priority of England cricket management.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of the England team and management group, and the correct decision was made following discussions between the two boards and respective medical teams. The England party will remain at its base in Cape Town on Friday and Saturday, and we are hopeful that the three-match series will be played before we depart next Thursday starting with the match at Paarl on Sunday,” added Giles.