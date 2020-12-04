South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis rested for England ODIs

Faf du Plessis has been rested for the 3-match ODI series against England.

The ODI leg starts from December 4 in Cape Town.

Former South Africa skipper and veteran batsman Faf du Plessis has been rested for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England.

In the recently concluded T20I leg, Du Plessis showed tremendous form as he registered scores of 58, 11, and 52 not out in three games.

Apart from Du Plessis, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, and Reeza Hendricks have also been released from the Proteas squad. They will now take part in the 4-day Domestic Series. Pacer Kagiso Rabada, on the other hand, had already been ruled out of the ODI series.

The ODI leg starts from Friday (December 4) at Newlands in Cape Town. The second match will be held at Paarl on December 6 before the action returns in Cape Town for the last ODI on December 9.

“The following players have been released from the squad to either join their franchise teams who continue playing in the CSA Four-Day Domestic Series or for rest and recuperation; Faf du Plessis (rest), Kagiso Rabada (injury rehabilitation, recuperation and rest), Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks (all to return to 4-Day Domestic Series),” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement as quoted by India Today.

Tests against Sri Lanka is in focus: CSA

South Africa will be hosting Sri Lanka for 2 Test matches, after the completion of ODI series against England. The CSA have decided to give three weeks rest to Du Plessis ahead of the first Test that will start on Boxing Day (December 26).

“The player will be released from the squad and bio-secure environment tomorrow to begin recovery, rehabilitation and preparation for the Betway Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on December 26,” added CSA in a statement.

Here is South Africa’s updated ODI squad:

Quinton de Kock (c), Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Glenton Stuurman, Jon-Jon Smuts.