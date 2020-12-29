Sachin Tendulkar requests ICC to ‘thoroughly’ look into umpire’s call in DRS system

Sachin Tendulkar wants ICC to review umpire's call rule in DRS system.

Tendulkar reckons the umpire's call decision doesn't do justice to players.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to carefully look into “umpire’s call” rule when the Decision Review System (DRS) is employed in a match.

Tendulkar reckoned that “umpire’s call” doesn’t do justice to players who take reviews as they are unsatisfied with the on-field decision.

“The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire. The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire.

The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’.#AUSvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 28, 2020

The Mumbaikar said all this after the on-field umpire’s call denied India two wickets on Day 3 of the second Test match against Australia in Melbourne.

As per the ICC rules, the on-field decision stays if there is no conclusive evidence to overturn it. The on-field decision also remains if more than half of the ball ends up missing the stumps even after clipping the woodwork when it comes to LBW appeals.

During the game, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a yorker to Australia opener Joe Burns which hit him on the front toe. The umpire gave it not out, and India went upstairs. The ball-tracker showed that the red-leather was pitching in line and impact was also good. It should have gone to hit the stumps but still, the decision stayed as not out.

Another incident happened a few overs later when debutant Mohammed Siraj trapped Marnus Lanbuschagne in front. India went for the DRS after the umpire did not give him out. But once again the umpire’s call stayed, and Labuschagne was deemed not out. Interestingly, on both the occasions it would have been declared out had the on-field umpire ruled the decision in favour of the fielding side.

Tendulkar congratulates Team India for winning the MCG Test

Meanwhile, India bounced back strongly on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test as they defeated Australia by 8-wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With the victory, the visitors have levelled the four-match series 1-1.

India bowled out Australia for 200 in their second innings and received a target of 70 runs to win the match.

The hosts were able to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (3) cheaply. Then, Shubman Gill (35 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (27 not out) kept their composure and took the side home.

Tendulkar shared his views on the epic comeback from Team India. He termed it a tremendous achievement, especially in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami.

“To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win. Well done TEAM INDIA!” tweeted Tendulkar.