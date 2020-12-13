Shikhar Dhawan hits back at an Instagram user for a distasteful comment on his latest photo

Shikhar Dhawan gave a befitting reply to the social media user.

The southpaw was in fine form during the recently-concluded limited-overs series against Australia.

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is quite active on social media. Be it Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, the southpaw keeps on entertaining his fans with funny pictures and videos.

Recently, he posted a picture on Instagram with his teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar. The trio was in Australia for the white-ball series against the hosts.

Dhawan concluded the limited-overs leg impressively, with the T20Is seeing him emerge as the second-highest run-scorer for the Men in Blue behind captain Virat Kohli.

On his way back home, the 35-year-old Delhi-born cricketer shared a picture with Chahal and Chahar both in the frame.

“Aankhein nikaal ke gotiyaan khelta hoon gotiyaan”, Dhawan captioned his post. An Instagram user commented on the photo in Hindi: “Tatti Shakal…Tatti Gameplay?” he wrote.

Seeing the comment, Dhawan didn’t get wrapped in anger, and rather gave an apt reply by saying: “Hanji aapke gharwale bhi yehi keh rahe they aapke baarein.”

The veteran batsman was also in sublime form for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2020, having scored 618 runs in 17 games. He even became the first batsman in the history of the IPL to score back-to-back hundreds this season.

Dhawan will now start to prepare himself for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England which begins from March 12, 2021.