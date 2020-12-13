LPL 2020 – WATCH: “Do you know I’m a fisherman too”: Azam Khan’s hilarious conversation with Dale Steyn

Posted On
Azam Khan, Dale Steyn (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Dale Steyn is a part of team Kandy Tuskers in LPL 2020.

  • The Proteas star is pro in fishing and often shares pictures with the fish on social media.

Azam Khan, the son of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, got involved in a hilarious conversation with South Africa veteran Dale Steyn during the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020.


Azam, who is a part of team Galle Gladiators, told Steyn that he is also a fisherman when the Proteas star came out to bat for Kandy Tuskers.

Steyn’s response to Azam’s words left commentators in splits.


“Do you know I’m a fisherman too?”, said Azam from behind the stumps. To this, Steyn replied: “Really?”.

Here’s the video:


Earlier in the tournament, Steyn showcased his fisherman celebration after dismissing Jaffna Stallions’ Avishka Fernando. In his unique style, the speedster first pretended off catching a fish and then pulled it out of the water.

Apart from delivering toe-crushing yorkers and nasty bouncers on the cricket field, Steyn is pro in fishing and often uploads pictures of the same on social media accounts.


CATEGORY: Dale Steyn, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.