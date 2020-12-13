LPL 2020 – WATCH: “Do you know I’m a fisherman too”: Azam Khan’s hilarious conversation with Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn is a part of team Kandy Tuskers in LPL 2020.

The Proteas star is pro in fishing and often shares pictures with the fish on social media.

Azam Khan, the son of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, got involved in a hilarious conversation with South Africa veteran Dale Steyn during the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020.

Azam, who is a part of team Galle Gladiators, told Steyn that he is also a fisherman when the Proteas star came out to bat for Kandy Tuskers.

Steyn’s response to Azam’s words left commentators in splits.

“Do you know I’m a fisherman too?”, said Azam from behind the stumps. To this, Steyn replied: “Really?”.

Here’s the video:

Azam Khan – Do you know I’m a fisherman too

Steyn – Realyy?? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KXAQf0FHwy — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) December 11, 2020

Earlier in the tournament, Steyn showcased his fisherman celebration after dismissing Jaffna Stallions’ Avishka Fernando. In his unique style, the speedster first pretended off catching a fish and then pulled it out of the water.

Dale Steyn gets his first LPL wicket pic.twitter.com/9LAtVNJU1M — cric sl (@cricslvideo) December 9, 2020



Apart from delivering toe-crushing yorkers and nasty bouncers on the cricket field, Steyn is pro in fishing and often uploads pictures of the same on social media accounts.