Sri Lanka announces Test squad for series against South Africa and England

Several uncapped players named in Sri Lanka's 22-man Test squad.

The Test series between Sri Lanka and South Africa will begin from December 26.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced a 22-man squad for their upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) series against South Africa and England. Veteran player Angelo Mathews has been named in the team, but he will miss the tour to South Africa due to injury.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led squad features several uncapped Test players like Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake and Dilshan Madushanka.

Gunathilake and Madushanka are the only ones in the squad who haven’t played any form of international cricket.

The Islanders will first tour to South Africa and then host England for the red-ball battle. The two-match leg against Proteas starts on December 26 in Centurion. The action will then move to Johannesburg for the second and final Test.

Following the two Tests against the Quinton de Kock-led outfit, Lankans will return home to face England in two Tests at Galle between January 14-26. Mathews is expected to return in the team for the home series.

As mentioned above, these two series are the part of WTC, and the Lankans need to improve their record. They are currently placed sixth in the table headed by Australia.

Here is Sri Lanka’s squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Santhush Gunathilake.