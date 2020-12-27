Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai captain for upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as Mumbai captain for SMAT 2020-21.

Arjun Tendulkar missed out on making it to the 20-man squad.

Top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 20-man Mumbai squad in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2020-21, starting from January 10.

Experienced wicketkeeper Aditya Tare has been named Suryakumar’s deputy for the SMAT trophy. “The selected players are requested to report at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 9.30 am,” the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) said in an official statement.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, has missed out on making it to the final squad. Close to selection in the senior team for the first time, Arjun was included in Team D for the practice matches.

The 21-year-old picked up four wickets in as many matches and scored seven runs in three innings.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. Iyer has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury while Thakur is in Australia with the national team.

Mumbai’s squad for SMAT 2020-21:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Aditya Tare (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Aakarshit Gomel, Sujit Nayak, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh.