Sydney Sixers thump dismal Melbourne Renegades to record the biggest win in BBL history

Sydney Sixers rolled Melbourne Renegades by 145 runs with biggest win in BBL history.

Josh Philippe was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant 95.

Defending champions Sydney Sixers destroyed a woeful Melbourne Renegades in Match 6 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe played a scintillating knock of 95 from just 57 balls and left-arm speedster Ben Dwarshuis registered figures of 4/13 to steer Sixers to a record 145-run victory.

The Renegades’ collapse became comical with wickets falling faster than Hobart temperature. Peter Hatzoglou’s dismissal summed up the game as he inside-edged a Steve O’Keefe delivery on to his pads and then the stumps to make it five wickets in 10 balls as the Aaron Finch-led side was bundled out for a paltry 60 in 10.4 overs.

The Renegades, however, avoided the lowest score in BBL history – an infamous record they hold – by three runs.

The biggest victory in the history of the BBL. Massive effort from the @SixersBBL #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/1EdezE2kBS

— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020

“Runs on the board is always crucial when you bat first. We got a really nice total there and got some early wickets,” ‘Player of the Match’ Philippe told the official broadcaster Abbey Gelmi.

“Even the other night when we didn’t get over the line we had some positive signs … hopefully, we can continue this on,” he added.