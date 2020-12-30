Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: S Sreesanth set to make a comeback in domestic cricket after 7 years of wait

S Sreesanth named in Kerala probable list for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Sreesanth will return to competitive cricket after seven years.

Indian Fast bowler S Sreesanth is ready to come back in competitive cricket as he has been named in Kerala’s squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) tournament, which begins from January 10, 2021.

Sreesanth posted a video on microblogging website Twitter in which he can be seen receiving his state cap with Kerala teammates and administrators.

“There is nothing stronger than a broken man, who has rebuilt himself..” Thanks a lot for all the Support nd love ..#Gods grace #humbled #cricket #keralacricketassociation #bcci #grateful #respect #love #bestisyettocome,” Sreesanth captioned the video.

According to some media reports, explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is expected to lead the Kerala team in SMAT 2021.

Sreesanth’s former India teammate Suresh Raina, who will also play SMAT 2021 for Uttar Pradesh, wished the pacer good luck.

All the best brother ! See you soon ! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 30, 2020

Sreesanth is returning to cricket after 7 years

In 2013, BCCI handed Sreesanth a life ban for his alleged role in Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal. However, in 2015, the speedster was acquitted of all charges by a special court after which the Kerala High Court quashed his life ban in 2018.

But the High Court’s division bench restored the ban after which Sreesanth approached the Supreme Court. The apex court recommended the Indian cricket board to reduce the punishment term and in August 2019, BCCI ombudsman DK Jain reduced the life ban to 7 years.

Apart from Sreesanth and Samson, players like Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi and Sachin Baby have also been included in the list.

Here is Kerala probables list for SMAT 2021:

S Sreesanth, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Nidheesh M D, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sreeroop M P, Midhun PK, Rojith KG.