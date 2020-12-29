Twitter Reactions: Alex Hales, Chris Green star in Sydney Thunder’s big win over Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Stars were no match for Sydney Thunder in their BBL 10 encounter at the Manuka Oval.

Thunder opener Alex Hales smashed a quickfire 71 to set the tone for a formidable total of 219/7.

Sydney Thunder thrashed Melbourne Stars by 75 runs in Match No. 19 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Manuka Oval on Tuesday.

Opener Alex Hales (71 off 29) and all-rounder Chris Green (4/34) were the stars of the night as the Thunder recorded their highest total (219-7) in the history of the tournament.

In reply, the Stars batsmen faltered under the pressure of run-rate, and could only score 144 runs. Green struck early in the second innings, removing both the openers – Marcus Stoinis (27) and Andre Fletcher (18) cheaply. Green then later returned to pick up the wickets of Nic Maddison and ‘X-Factor’ Ben Dunk.

The win has now taken Thunder to the second spot in the BBL points table.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Incredible knock by Alex Hales. When he is on song, there a fewer cleaner strikers of the ball.

— Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) December 29, 2020

Isn’t it time @alexhales was forgiven #BBL10 71 fantastic runs

— steven (@tom_elephant) December 29, 2020

This is some serious hitting from Alex Hales. Wow.

Makes me think he must surely fit into the England t20 squad somehow. Adept against pace and spin. #BBL

— Ashwath Bobo (@Ashwathbobo) December 29, 2020

Manuka Oval wasn't big enough for Alex Hales tonight! @KFCAustralia | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ddSHASYXsl

— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2020

What a knock from Alex Hales. 71 in just 29 balls, he was striking the ball so well throughout his innings. Amazing player to watch when he's on song. pic.twitter.com/fh9lz8eb2R — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2020

Put your hands up if you took Alex Hales out of your BBL supercoach team 🙋‍♂️ #BBL10 #supercoach @SuperCoachBBL — Travis (@TravisReed999) December 29, 2020

Alex Hales when in mood is treat to watch. — Manish (@iHitman55) December 29, 2020

Alex Hales 71 From 29 Balls #BBL10 — ganesh giri srt 🧡 (@GaneshGiriSRT) December 29, 2020