Twitter Reactions: Alex Hales, Chris Green star in Sydney Thunder’s big win over Melbourne Stars

Sydney Thunder (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Melbourne Stars were no match for Sydney Thunder in their BBL 10 encounter at the Manuka Oval.

  • Thunder opener Alex Hales smashed a quickfire 71 to set the tone for a formidable total of 219/7.

Sydney Thunder thrashed Melbourne Stars by 75 runs in Match No. 19 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at the Manuka Oval on Tuesday.


Opener Alex Hales (71 off 29) and all-rounder Chris Green (4/34) were the stars of the night as the Thunder recorded their highest total (219-7) in the history of the tournament.

In reply, the Stars batsmen faltered under the pressure of run-rate, and could only score 144 runs. Green struck early in the second innings, removing both the openers – Marcus Stoinis (27) and Andre Fletcher (18) cheaply. Green then later returned to pick up the wickets of Nic Maddison and ‘X-Factor’ Ben Dunk.


The win has now taken Thunder to the second spot in the BBL points table.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

