Twitter reactions: Sydney Sixers’ Jason Holder pulls off a thrilling win over Melbourne Renegades

Jason Holder takes Sydney Sixers to victory (Image Source: @Cricketcomau)

  • Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 2 wickets on Tuesday.

  • Jason Holder played a brilliant knock of 33 off 18 balls.

In the 18th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Renegades in the last over thriller by 2 wickets at Carrara Oval in Queensland.


Chasing a challenging target of 169, Sixers had a decent start after Josh Philippe (48), and Jack Edwards (21) put together 53 runs for the opening wicket. Edwards was removed by Peter Hatzoglou in the 7th over, but Philippe kept on tickling the scoreboard.

Before the Sixers’ wicketkeeper-batsman could reach fifty, he was outdone by Renegades spinner Imad Wasim. After Philippe’s dismissal, Sixers lost a few more wickets in quick succession.


Then Jordan Silk (31) and Jason Holder stepped up to help their team. While Silk got dismissed in the 18th over, Holder held his end firmly as the game went to the wire where the Caribbean superstar took his side over the finish line. Holder scored a quickfire 18-ball 33 runs inning laced up with three fours and two sixes.

Shaun Marsh guides Renegades to 168/6

Earlier, Renegades opener Shaun Marsh’s tremendous knock of 67 helped his team get 168/6 against Sixers.

Marsh smashed five fours and two sixes. Renegades skipper Aaron Finch well assisted him with 39 off 32 balls.


Sam Harper and Mohammad Nabi made valuable contributions with 18-run each to take their side to a competitive score.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

