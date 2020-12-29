Twitter reactions: Sydney Sixers’ Jason Holder pulls off a thrilling win over Melbourne Renegades

Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 2 wickets on Tuesday.

Jason Holder played a brilliant knock of 33 off 18 balls.

In the 18th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Renegades in the last over thriller by 2 wickets at Carrara Oval in Queensland.

Chasing a challenging target of 169, Sixers had a decent start after Josh Philippe (48), and Jack Edwards (21) put together 53 runs for the opening wicket. Edwards was removed by Peter Hatzoglou in the 7th over, but Philippe kept on tickling the scoreboard.

Before the Sixers’ wicketkeeper-batsman could reach fifty, he was outdone by Renegades spinner Imad Wasim. After Philippe’s dismissal, Sixers lost a few more wickets in quick succession.

Then Jordan Silk (31) and Jason Holder stepped up to help their team. While Silk got dismissed in the 18th over, Holder held his end firmly as the game went to the wire where the Caribbean superstar took his side over the finish line. Holder scored a quickfire 18-ball 33 runs inning laced up with three fours and two sixes.

Shaun Marsh guides Renegades to 168/6

Earlier, Renegades opener Shaun Marsh’s tremendous knock of 67 helped his team get 168/6 against Sixers.

Marsh smashed five fours and two sixes. Renegades skipper Aaron Finch well assisted him with 39 off 32 balls.

Sam Harper and Mohammad Nabi made valuable contributions with 18-run each to take their side to a competitive score.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Great win @sixersbbl – just to let you know #Austin was ready to bat if required 🏏 #smashemsixers https://t.co/b2g2yYvVq9 — Jimmy Smith 🇦🇺 (@ThatJimmySmith) December 29, 2020



Jason Holder. That’s why he’s one of the best players in the world. #BBL10 — Adam White (@White_Adam) December 29, 2020



Jason Holder! What an innings! 33 off 18! Chased 15 off the last by himself with a ball to spare. The Sixers roll on — In-depth Football and Cricket🗣 (@indepthFandC) December 29, 2020



Jason Holder when 14 were required in 4 balls: 4

4

6 Finishes the game for Sydney Sixers with a ball to spare. Brilliant from Holder, he's improved alot in T20 cricket. pic.twitter.com/Gh7Ny30ZaF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2020

Just a reminder that Josh Philippe is only 23 and going to be our next short form keeper😍😍😍 — Josh👺 (@joshhowe101) December 29, 2020

Sydney Sixers need 16 from the final over – Jason Holder was on strike & he smashed 0,2,4,4,6 and finish the match with 2 wickets & 1 ball left. Holder smashed unbeaten 33 runs from 18 balls including 3 fours & 2 sixes in #BBL10 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2020

Josh Philippe 4,4,4,4,4 🔥 — Madan Reddy (@Madan1242) December 29, 2020

Jason Holder 👏👏👏, amazing win @SixersBBL — Cian Davies (@CoachCian) December 29, 2020

Shaun Marsh now the third player after Chris Lynn & Aaron Finch to pass 2,000 @BBL runs #BBL10 — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 29, 2020

Jason Holder you beauty.

What a last over chase🤘@SixersBBL @BBL — Kaustubh Mokal (@KaustubhMokal3) December 29, 2020

He really is just a class act #ShaunMarsh #BBL10 — Ed Gorton (@edgorton2) December 29, 2020

Fair to say Aaron Finch not impressed that Will Sutherland was 20 metres out of position 😂 #BBL10 — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) December 29, 2020

Imad Wasim, first ball duck and now drops a relatively easy catch, after 0/35 and 3 runs the other night….not the best of #BBL10 starts… — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) December 29, 2020