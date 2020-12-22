Twitter reactions: Callum Ferguson propels Sydney Thunder to 7 wicket win over Perth Scorchers

Callum Ferguson (Image Source: @ThunderBBL)

  • Syndey Thunder registered their second win in BBL 10 after they defeated Perth Scorchers by 7 wickets.

  • Callum Ferguson played a match-winning 61-run knock.

Sydney Thunder comprehensively defeated Perth Scorchers by 7 wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday.


Chasing 153, Thunder started terribly after they lost opening batsman Alex Hales for a golden duck. Jason Behrendorff cleaned up Hales on the final delivery of the first over.

Opener Usman Khawaja (21) was looking settled and in good touch after he scored three boundaries, but Aaron Hardie dismissed him in the seventh over to reduce Thunder at 34/2.


Then, captain Callum Ferguson and middle-order batsman Oliver Davies steadied the ship by adding a crucial stand of 75 runs for the third wicket. Ferguson reached his half-century and both the batsmen were looking set to cruise through. However, in the 14th over of Thunder’s chase, Fawad Ahmed provided the breakthrough by removing Davies (36).

Ferguson (61 not out), on the other hand, kept on tickling the scoreboard and formed an unbeaten 47-runs partnership for the fourth wicket with another experienced customer Ben Cutting (29 not out). The duo helped Thunder to chase down the target in 19.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Mitchell Marsh guides Scorchers to 152/5

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh took Scorchers out of early troubles and guided them to a competitive total of 152/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Marsh remained unbeaten on 52 off 41 deliveries laced up with one four and three sixes.


Scorchers were 91/5 when Marsh and Cameron Bancroft took charge and took their team’s total to beyond 150. Bancroft also went unbeaten on 34 off 26 balls with the help of two boundaries.

Apart from Marsh and Bancroft, skipper Ashton Turner and opener Colin Munro chipped in with 23 and 25 respectively.

For Thunder, Adam Milne was the least expensive bowler after he conceded only 17 runs in his quota of 4 overs. However, the Kiwi cricketer went wicketless. Cutting shined with the white leather too as he gave away 16 runs in 3 overs while picking a wicket as well.


