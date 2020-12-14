Twitter reactions: Daniel Sams’ blazing knock scripts Sydney Thunder’s emphatic win over Brisbane Heat

Daniel Sams (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Sydney Thunder registered their first win in BBL 10.

  • Thunder thrashed Brisbane Heat by 4 wickets on Monday.

Sydney Thunder registered their first victory in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 after they defeated Brisbane Heat by 4 wickets in a thrilling encounter at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Monday.


Chasing a challenging target of 179, Thunder had a dreadful start as they lost their top-3 batsmen on 22 runs. Opener Alex Hales and skipper Callum Ferguson went for a duck while senior lad Usman Khawaja was sent back to the dugout on 17. Queensland all-rounder Jack Wildermuth took all the three wickets.

Then Alex Ross (34) and Baxter Holt (23) tried to stabilize the innings by adding a crucial stand of 49 runs for the fourth wicket. Matthew Kuhnemann and Mujeeb Ur Rahman brought Heat back into the game after they dismissed both the set batters.


It looked like the Heat would capitalize from this situation, but Ben Cutting and Daniel Sams had some other plans. The duo put together a vital partnership of 69 runs for the sixth wicket.

Cutting was cleaned up by Mark Steketee in the 18th over, but Sams held his end and kept on scoring boundaries until he took his side over the finish line. The 28-year-old played a blistering knock of unbeaten 65 runs off 25 deliveries with the help of seven sixes and three fours.

Chris Lynn drives Heat to 178/6

Earlier, Heat skipper Chris Lynn led the batting unit from the front after he smashed a sensational half-century and scored 69 runs off 44 deliveries. The right-handed batsman hammered runs at a blistering strike-rate of 156.82 laced up with eight boundaries, including five humungous sixes.


Apart from Lynn, Wildermuth and Max Bryant also made valuable contributions to take the team’s total 178/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Wildermuth slammed 11-ball 31 with the help of four sixes, while Bryant scored 29 off 23 balls.

For Thunder, Jonathan Cook and Sams bagged two wickets each. At the same time, Chris Green and Nathan McAndrew picked up one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:



About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.