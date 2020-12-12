Twitter reactions: Josh Lalor, Kane Richardson star as Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers by 7 wickets

Renegades beat Scorchers by 7 wickets (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Melbourne Renegades trounced Perth Scorchers by 7 wickets.

  • Shaun Marsh scored a brilliant knock of 62 from 47 balls.

In the fourth match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades crushed Perth Scorchers by 7 wickets at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.


Chasing the paltry target of 131, Renegades started pretty well after their openers Shaun Marsh (62), and Aaron Finch (35) completely steamrolled the bowling of Scorchers. Both the batters showed their superior class and smashed boundaries at all corners of the ground.

The duo was looking set to get their side over the finish line as they added 70 runs in 8.2 overs. However, Jhye Richardson had some other plans. The right-armer bowled a slower delivery and sent Finch back to the dugout. Finch scored runs at a strike-rate of 125 with five fours and a six.


Marsh, on the other hand, kept on tickling the scoreboard and reached his first half-century of BBL 10. Marsh, in fact, got out at the very end when Renegades had equalled the score. The left-handed batsman slammed eight boundaries, including a maximum.

In 16.3 overs, Renegades chased down the target and won the contest by 7 wickets.

Hardie and Turner drive Scorchers to 130

Earlier, Scorchers’ skipper Ashton Turner and lower-order batsman Aaron Hardie played some valuable knocks to take their side to 130.


Hardie smashed 33 off 36 balls with the help of two boundaries. Turner, on the other hand, scored a quickfire 24 from 16 deliveries laced up with five scintillating fours.

For the Renegades, Josh Lalor and Kane Richardson were the pick of the bowlers. Lalor picked up three wickets for 30 in his quota of 4 overs. At the same time, Richardson also bagged three scalps in 3.1 overs while conceding 22 runs.

Peter Hatzoglou also shined with the white leather after he finished with two wickets for 29. Apart from Hatzoglou, off-spinner Beau Webster claimed one wicket for 14 in 3 overs.


Here is how Twitter reacted:

