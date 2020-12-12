Twitter Reactions: Melbourne Stars register their second win in 24 hours at the BBL 10

Melbourne Stars defeated Sydney Thunder by 22 runs on Saturday.

Marcus Stoinis scored a brilliant 61 off 37 balls.

Melbourne Stars registered their second win in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 after they defeated Sydney Thunder by 22 runs at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday.

Chasing 170, Thunder did not have a good start as they lost opener Usman Khawaja (7) in the third over. Then, Alex Hales (46) and skipper Callum Ferguson (54) formed a vital partnership of 69 runs for the second wicket.

The pair was looking set to cruise through, but Clint Hinchliffe had some other plans after he dismissed Hales in the 13th over.

Ferguson, meanwhile, reached his first fifty of BBL 10. The asking rate was constantly getting high, and that forced Ferguson to score big. In an attempt to smash a boundary, Ferguson ended up giving a catch to Andre Fletcher in the 15th over.

The dismissal of Ferguson opened floodgates as Thunder lost their six wickets for just 30 runs. In the end, Thunder could only manage to reach 147/9, losing the contest by 22 runs.

Stoinis, Maxwell push Stars to 169/8

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis scored his first half-century of BBL 10. The power-striker hit a 29-ball fifty to help Stars set 169/8 against the Thunder. He timed the ball really well, hitting six fours and two sixes and never looked like he was going at the ball too hard.

The 31-year-old took 17 off Chris Green’s first over. Stoinis eventually fell to spinner Jono Cook (1-33), while trying to hit him inside out through the offside. Apart from Stoinis, skipper Glenn Maxwell made a valuable contribution with 39 off 29 balls.

For Thunder, Daniel Sams, Green and debutant Tanveer Sangha picked up two wickets each. At the same time, Nathan McAndrew and Cook claimed one wicket apiece.

