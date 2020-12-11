Twitter Reactions: Melbourne Stars wins comprehensively against Brisbane Heat after Nathan Coulter-Nile’s four-fer

Coulter-Nile picked up a four-wicket haul in Stars win over Heat.

Maxwell and Cartwright guided Stars to victory.

Nathan Coulter-Nile registered the best figures of his BBL career on Friday, taking four wickets to help Melbourne Stars beat Brisbane Heat by six wickets at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Coulter-Nile (4/10) helped Stars in dismantling Heat for just 125 runs in 19.5 overs. Chasing the paltry total, captain Glenn Maxwell (46 off 26) and Hilton Cartwright (46 not out off 42) starred with the bat and took their team over the finish line with 17 balls to spare.

Well, things weren’t as easy as it looked. Debutants Xavier Bartlett (1/28) and Jack Wood (2/28) had last season’s finalists slumping to 3/34 after 6.1 overs. But then Maxwell and Cartwright steadied their ship, and they also claimed the bonus-point for leading the game till the 10-over mark.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

It was all quite easy for Nathan Coulter-Nile tonight! The @KFCAustralia Player of the Match #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hWS3SmP5xk

— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 11, 2020

WPA in agreement with the player of the match call as Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up 4 for 10 and 38.1% WPA as the Stars rolled the Heat in Game 2 of #BBL10

— Richard Little (@alittlefitness) December 11, 2020

Stars WIN 💚 What a way to start our #BBL10 campaign 👌#TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/aH8v8I4FJj — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 11, 2020

#cricket #BBL10 A very convincing win for #melbournestars – barring the very start of their run chase they have dominated every part of this game. #BrisbaneHeat bowled better than they batted but that has to be acknowledged as a low bar. — Thomas Sutcliffe (@aspitweets) December 11, 2020

Stars 129-4(17.1)🏏🏏 Maxi quick fire 46 and good bowling gave last year finalists good win😮😮#BBL10 — Shelby (@Rahul67137552) December 11, 2020

#BBL10 Melbourne Stars defeat Brisbane Heat by six wickets. Points: Stars 4 (3 for the win, 1 for the Bash Boost) Heat 0 — Just a Peanut with a Tweeter Account (@crowdiegal) December 11, 2020

Cartwright is such a revelation for Stars at the top! Underrated talent. #BBL10 — Aashish Poudel (@AsisPdl07) December 11, 2020

Melbourne Stars starts #BBL10 with a win – beating Brisbane Heat by 6 wickets – Maxwell 46(26) & Nathan Coulter Nile 4 wickets – they got 4 points including 1 point from Bash Boost. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 11, 2020