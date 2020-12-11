Twitter Reactions: Melbourne Stars wins comprehensively against Brisbane Heat after Nathan Coulter-Nile’s four-fer

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Coulter-Nile picked up a four-wicket haul in Stars win over Heat.

  • Maxwell and Cartwright guided Stars to victory.

Nathan Coulter-Nile registered the best figures of his BBL career on Friday, taking four wickets to help Melbourne Stars beat Brisbane Heat by six wickets at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.


Coulter-Nile (4/10) helped Stars in dismantling Heat for just 125 runs in 19.5 overs. Chasing the paltry total, captain Glenn Maxwell (46 off 26) and Hilton Cartwright (46 not out off 42) starred with the bat and took their team over the finish line with 17 balls to spare.

Well, things weren’t as easy as it looked. Debutants Xavier Bartlett (1/28) and Jack Wood (2/28) had last season’s finalists slumping to 3/34 after 6.1 overs. But then Maxwell and Cartwright steadied their ship, and they also claimed the bonus-point for leading the game till the 10-over mark.


Here’s how Twitter reacted:

