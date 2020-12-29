Twitter reactions: South Africa thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in first Test

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in Centurion Test.

Faf du Plessis received Player of the Match award for his outstanding 199 in the first innings.

South Africa have defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs on the fourth day of their first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Kusal Perera smashed 64, and Wanindu Hasaranga scored 59 before the visitors were bundled out for 180. They resumed the fourth day at 65/2 but failed to recover after Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder removed overnight batsman Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella in quick successions.

Earlier, Sri Lanka started the proceedings well, making 396 after winning the toss. However, an injury-depleted bowling attack ended up conceding 621 runs when the hosts came to bat in their first innings.

For South Africa, former skipper Faf du Plessis shined with the willow after he smashed 199 off 276 deliveries. Apart from Du Plessis, Dean Elgar (95), Aiden Markram (68), Temba Bavuma (71) and Keshav Maharaj (73) made valuable contributions for their side.

It was South Africa’s second win in eight matches in the World Test Championship (WTC). They have suffered six defeats. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost three and drawn one of their five matches.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 621 (Du Plessis 199, Elgar 95, Maharaj 73; Vishwa Fernando 3/121) beat Sri Lanka 396 (Chandimal 85, de Silva 79, Shanaka 66*; Lutho Sipamla 4/76) and 180 (Perera 64, Hasaranga 59, Mulder 2/39) by an innings and 45 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

🛑 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WINS BY AN INNINGS AND 45 RUNS A solid all-round performance with both bat and ball sees us start the #BetwayTest with a victory#SAvSL #BetwayTest #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/QX2eGDQRVd

— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 29, 2020

Sri Lanka scored 340 on Day 1 and still ended up losing the Test by an inngs & 45 runs.

There's only one instance of a team scoring more runs on Day 1 and losing by an innings – SL scored 366/8 vs India at Brabourne Stadium in 2009/10 and lost by innings & 24 runs.#SAvSL — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 29, 2020

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by innings and 45 runs in the first Test and take 1-0 lead in the two match series – this is great comeback lead by Faf with 199 runs especially after giving 396 runs in the first innings. De Kock the Test captain started with a win. #SAvSL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2020

Wiaan Mulder had a very impressive Test with match figures: 5-108 & 36 useful lower order runs Here's young & talented! Let's hope he continues in this upward trend #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/WJdgeIA0ME — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) December 29, 2020

Well played @OfficialCSA putting a smile of the citizens of Mzansi after last night. #SAvSL #sscricket — SEASON TRAVELER (@SeasonTravelerZ) December 29, 2020

Yoh @QuinnyDeKock69 is chilled man!

One can't tell even when he's happy! 🤣 Congrats on the win bro!@OfficialCSA #SAvSL — Dee (@DSNhlapo) December 29, 2020

Kusal Mendis has to be one of the most frustrating players in world cricket at the moment. Clearly has a lot of talent but plays lazy shot after lazy shot. Badly needs to add discipline to his game. #SAvSL https://t.co/KDXBdOkBG0 — Sean Wilson (@WilsonFC2012) December 29, 2020

Oh Quinton. He definitely ain't built for the spotlight 😂 #SAvSL — MKR Cinema (@MKRCINEMA) December 29, 2020

Great South Africa won by an innings and 45 Runs #SAvSL — AnuP MaHapatrA (@am_i_anup) December 29, 2020

Convincing win for the Proteas…. One though has to feel for Sri Lanka, the scorecard doesn't reflect how good they were, the injuries had them pinned #SAvSL #SAvsSL #Proteas — Lethal-Wolf (@uMfuuh) December 29, 2020

QDK is such a babyface. So cute 😍 #SAvSL Don't tell Deano — ELGARville 🤴 (@LadyCharlotte01) December 29, 2020

Sri Lanka's last 5 boxing day test matches. 2012 – vs Australia – LOST

2014 – vs New Zealand – LOST

2016 – vs South Africa – LOST

2018 – vs New Zealand – LOST

2020 – vs SOUTH AFRICA – LOST ***#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/lJEhPsr91a — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) December 29, 2020

What a great and comprehensive test victory! Performances and contributions from all the players and now, halfway to redemption. #SAvSL #sscricket #ProteaFire — Detective Diaz (@KKarjiker) December 29, 2020

Big win for the @OfficialCSA Proteas.On the field and also a morale booster for the dressing room.S Lanka have some injury worries ahead of the 2nd test whereas the Proteas have been strengthened by @KagisoRabada25 return. Well done to @QuinnyDeKock69 and the boys. #SAvSL — Vincent Barnes (@VincentBarnes60) December 29, 2020

Great victory from the Proteas, next stop Wanderers #SAvSL — 🔴ZwetX🔴 (@x_zwet) December 29, 2020

The Centurion Test is one of the most curious Test matches I have seen. Started with hope for SL. Ended in despair. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) December 29, 2020

Not often that a team can feel some pride after an innings defeat, but I think the Sri Lankans can pack their gear at Centurion knowing they put up a great fight. Given all the injuries, the lack of preparation, the conditions, this was a commendable performance. #SAvSL — Daniel Gallan (@danielgallan) December 29, 2020

Highest total conceded in 1st inns of the match by South Africa in a Test that they went on to win:

520 v Aus Melbourne 1953

414 v Ind Cape Town 2007

396 v SL Centurion 2020 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) December 29, 2020

Nortje wraps up victory by an innings & 45 runs, Rajitha backing away & fending to gully, smart catch by Maharaj. So De Kock starts captaincy tenure with a win & Boucher is 2/2 at Centurion.

Good test of character for SA after a poor first day, batting came good under pressure — Ken Borland (@KenBorland) December 29, 2020

Big win for the @OfficialCSA Proteas.On the field and also a morale booster for the dressing room.S Lanka have some injury worries ahead of the 2nd test whereas the Proteas have been strengthened by @KagisoRabada25 return. Well done to @QuinnyDeKock69 and the boys. #SAvSL — Vincent Barnes (@VincentBarnes60) December 29, 2020