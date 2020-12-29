Twitter reactions: South Africa thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in first Test

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs (Image Source: @OfficialCSA)

  • South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs in Centurion Test.

  • Faf du Plessis received Player of the Match award for his outstanding 199 in the first innings.

South Africa have defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs on the fourth day of their first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.


Kusal Perera smashed 64, and Wanindu Hasaranga scored 59 before the visitors were bundled out for 180. They resumed the fourth day at 65/2 but failed to recover after Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder removed overnight batsman Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella in quick successions.

Earlier, Sri Lanka started the proceedings well, making 396 after winning the toss. However, an injury-depleted bowling attack ended up conceding 621 runs when the hosts came to bat in their first innings.


For South Africa, former skipper Faf du Plessis shined with the willow after he smashed 199 off 276 deliveries. Apart from Du Plessis, Dean Elgar (95), Aiden Markram (68), Temba Bavuma (71) and Keshav Maharaj (73) made valuable contributions for their side.

It was South Africa’s second win in eight matches in the World Test Championship (WTC). They have suffered six defeats. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost three and drawn one of their five matches.

Brief Scores:


South Africa 621 (Du Plessis 199, Elgar 95, Maharaj 73; Vishwa Fernando 3/121) beat Sri Lanka 396 (Chandimal 85, de Silva 79, Shanaka 66*; Lutho Sipamla 4/76) and 180 (Perera 64, Hasaranga 59, Mulder 2/39) by an innings and 45 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:


