Twitter reactions: Tanveer Sangha steers Sydney Thunder to a massive win over Melbourne Renegades

Tanveer Sangha celebrating a wicket with Callum Ferguson (Image Source: @BBL)

  • Thunder defeated Renegades by 129 runs to register their third win in BBL 10.

  • Tanveer Sangha picked up 4 wickets for just 14 runs.

Sydney Thunder crushed Melbourne Renegades by massive 129 runs in the 14th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 at Manuka Oval on Saturday.


Tanveer Sangha was the chief architect behind Thunder’s epic win. The leg-spinner dismantled Renegades’ batting unit by picking up a 4-wicket haul for just 14 runs in 3.2 overs.

The Aaron Finch-led side were bundled out on 80 runs during their chase of 210, thereby losing the game by 129 runs.


Skipper Finch with 20 runs was the highest scorer for the Renegades. Apart from him, only Rilee Rossouw (15) managed to reach the double figure.

Largest victory by runs in BBL history:

  • 145 runs – Sydney Sixers vs Renegades (Dec 2020)
  • 129 runs – Sydney Thunder vs Renegades (Dec 2020)
  • 112 runs – Melbourne Stars vs Renegades (Jan 2015)
  • 101 runs – Brisbane Heat vs Renegades (Jan 2019)

Oliver Davies drives Thunder to their biggest total in BBL

Earlier, Thunder posted 209/8 in their allotted 20 overs, and surprisingly no batsman was able to score a fifty. The highest run-getter for Thunder in the match was young gun Oliver Davies, who smashed 48 off 23 deliveries.


Apart from Davies, Usman Khawaja (34), Alex Halex (35), and captain Callum Ferguson (31) chipped in with some valuable contributions to take their team to a commanding position.

Highest totals for Thunder in BBL:

  • 209/8 vs Melbourne Renegades in 2020
  • 208/1 vs Brisbane Heat in 2014
  • 202/5 vs Sydney Sixers in 2016

Here is how Twitter reacted:

