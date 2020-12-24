WATCH: Oliver Davies smashes an incredible one-handed six on his BBL debut

Oliver Davies exhibited batting brilliance on his BBL debut for Sydney Thunder.

In the game, Thunder defeated Perth Scorchers by 7 wickets.

In the 12th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, Sydney Thunder defeated Perth Scorchers by seven wickets at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

For Thunder, skipper Callum Ferguson played a match-winning 61 off 53 balls as the ‘Men in Yellow’ chased down the target of 153 in the final over.

Apart from the captain, youngster Oliver Davies, who was playing his debut game in BBL, impressed everyone with a 36-run cameo from 22 balls. He smashed three sixes, including an incredible one-handed shot over the square of the wicket.

It all happened in the 11th over of Thunder’s chase bowled by Jason Behrendorff. Davies started the over with a maximum over the cow corner boundary. He then again took Behrendorff to the cleaners when the bowler went for a slower bouncer. Davies played it on the front foot without fear and smacked the white leather many miles over square leg boundary.

Here is the video:

The opportunity was rewarding: Davies on maiden game

Davies spoke about the exclusive chat he had with captain Ferguson ahead of the Tuesday night encounter. The right-handed batsman shared the piece of advice Ferguson had experienced when he made his debut.

“He told me, ‘the best bit of advice I ever got was on my first-class debut, and the coach came out to me and said when you get out there, take a second to take it all in’,” said Davies as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

“So I just went out there with a smile on my face the whole time,” he added.

Davies said that debuting for Thunder was a rich experience for him and it was really rewarding.

“You put in all this effort over the last few years and – to get the opportunity, but more importantly take it – it was really rewarding,” Davies added further.