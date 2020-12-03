Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest player to score 12,000 runs in ODI cricket

Virat Kohli became the fastest to score 12,000 ODI runs on Wednesday.

Kohli took 242 innings to reach the milestone.

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 12,000 runs in One-day International (ODI) cricket on Wednesday. Kohli accomplished the feat in the third ODI against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The 32-year-old had 11,977 runs prior to the game and got to the landmark after driving a ball to wide extra cover off Sean Abbott during the 13th over of India’s innings. Kohli reached the milestone in his 242nd inning, and with that, he surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who got his 12000th run in 300th inning.

Fewest Innings to 12000 ODI runs

242 – Virat Kohli

300 – Sachin Tendulkar

314 – Ricky Ponting

336 – Kumar Sangakkara

379 – Sanath Jayasuriya

399 – Mahela Jayawardene

Kohli is also the fastest to reach 8000, 9000, 10,000, and 11,000 runs in the 50-overs format. He took 175 innings to get 8k runs, 194 to 9k runs, 205 to 10k runs and 222 to 11k runs.

Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer after Tendulkar for India and sixth overall in the history of ODI cricket.

Most runs in ODI format:

18,426 – Sachin Tendulkar

14,234 – Kumar Sangakkara

13,704 – Ricky Ponting

13,430 – Sanath Jayasuriya

12,650 – Mahela Jayawardene

12,040 – Virat Kohli *

Kohli smashed 103rd fifty-plus score

During the third ODI against Australia, the Indian skipper slammed his ODI career’s 103rd fifty-plus score. The right-handed batsman hit 63 off 78 balls with the help of five boundaries. Kohli is now the fourth batsman to score maximum fifty-plus scores.

Most fifty-plus scores in ODIs: