Wasim Jaffer uses Kareena Kapoor photos to describe Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden first-class fifty

Jasprit Bumrah slammed 55 runs off just 57 balls against Australia A.

He added 71 runs for the last wicket with Mohammed Siraj.

Jasprit Bumrah is known for his inch-perfect yorkers, tight spells of fast bowling and carrying a smile on the face after a rare loose delivery but batting is not his cup of team.

Team India’s premier fast bowler Bumrah got fans and experts hooked up to a Day-Night tour game against Australia A on Friday as he smashed a quickfire fifty guiding the tourists to a score of 194/10 in their first innings. This was also Bumrah’s maiden half-century in any form of cricket.

Not just that, the 27-year-old reached the landmark in style when he pulled Will Sutherland for a maximum. The tailender remained unbeaten on 55 from only 57 balls.

As the innings of Team India folded, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to hail Bumrah using two photos of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor.

Here is Wasim Jaffer’s tweet:

The second tour match, which is being played under lights has a first-class status. After opting to bat first, the way India A started their innings, it seemed they wanted to get to 300 before the lights were turned on. But after Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal for 40 off just 29 balls, the bowlers stuck to a tight line and got the Ajinkya Rahane-led side down to 123/9.