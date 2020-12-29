WATCH: Alex Hales hits the ball out of Manuka Oval twice during his fastest fifty in BBL history

Sydney Thunder's opener Alex Hales (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Alex Hales smashed 71 from 29 balls against Melbourne Stars on Tuesday.

  • Hales smacked Adam Zampa over the roof to complete his half-century.

Alex Hales recorded back-to-back ducks for Sydney Thunder before Christmas, but after a 21-ball 35 against Melbourne Renegades on Boxing Day, the swashbuckling opener was at his best against Glenn Maxwell’s Melbourne Stars at the Manuka Oval on Tuesday (December 29).


Hales registered his fastest BBL fifty – from 21 balls – with a huge six off Adam Zampa.


The 31-year-old hit eight fours and five maximums during his 29-ball 71 and was eventually caught and bowled by Stars’ all-rounder Nic Maddinson in the eighth over.

Thunder posted 219-7 on the board in their stipulated 20 overs, with captain Callum Ferguson also contributing 51 off 33 balls. It was Thunder’s highest total of the season so far. Their previous best was 209-8, which they had scored against Renegades on Boxing Day.


In reply, Stars could get nowhere near Thunder’s total, with Maxwell’s side getting all-out for 144 in 19.5 overs. Thunder off-spinner Chris Green took four wickets while Maxwell and Zampa top-scored for Stars with 23 runs apiece.

